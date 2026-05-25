QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Danny Weiss's avatar
Danny Weiss
5hEdited

Brother, you're no idiot. This is yet another inspired piece of truth, so well crafted. Your writing lately has truly been remarkable.

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1 reply by Quoth the Raven
Christine's avatar
Christine
6h

In the early 2000s, I covered the bond market for Dow Jones. "Conspiracy" theorists used to talk about something called "The Plunge Protection" team, a secretive group that stood ready to bail out the market. It was laughed off by market "experts" who would argue that the US was at heart a market driven economy. Quaint.

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