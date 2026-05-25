The widening wealth inequality gap is the political third rail nobody in power truly ever wants to touch.

Politicians will scream at each other all day over taxes, healthcare, immigration, tariffs, student loans, climate policy, or whatever outrage is currently driving engagement on cable news and social media. But the second the conversation turns toward monetary policy, toward the machinery of money creation itself, the room suddenly gets very quiet.

M2 Money Supply (1959-2026) via MacroTrends

That’s because monetary policy has quietly become the single most powerful force reshaping wealth distribution in modern America. And unlike the endless partisan theater surrounding fiscal policy, monetary intervention oddly enjoys remarkable bipartisan support.

Republicans and Democrats may pretend to be existential enemies on television, but when it comes to flooding the financial system with dollars, both parties reliably fall into line. And that support is precisely why this topic is politically radioactive: once people understand how the system works, the illusion of two competing economic ideologies starts to collapse. Republicans want less spending, Democrats want higher taxes…but both parties want the Fed to keep printing dollars.

Since the early 2000s, and especially after 2008 and the COVID era, America has effectively entered a permanent regime of monetary intervention. Quantitative easing, near-zero interest rates, endless debt monetization, emergency lending facilities, and the mainstream acceptance of Modern Monetary Theory-adjacent thinking have fundamentally altered the structure of markets beyond recognition.

When Ben Bernanke first rolled out quantitative easing during the 2008 financial crisis, Americans were repeatedly assured it was a temporary emergency measure. Bernanke described the programs as targeted interventions designed to stabilize markets and support recovery, not permanently redefine the financial system.

QE1 was supposed to calm panic. Then came QE2. Then Operation Twist. Then QE3 became effectively open-ended, with the Fed purchasing tens of billions in bonds every month indefinitely. What began as a supposedly temporary crisis tool metastasized into a permanent feature of the modern economy. And every subsequent crisis only justified bigger interventions: larger balance sheets, lower rates, more liquidity, more market dependence on central bank support.

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet exploded from under $1 trillion before 2008 to nearly $9 trillion after the pandemic era. Like nearly every government “emergency” program in history, the temporary measure never truly disappeared, it simply normalized, expanded, and embedded itself deeper into the system. It culminated in Neel Kashkari taking to national television to let the world know the Fed has “infinite” cash.

Which is to say…the old rules are dead.

Historical valuation metrics increasingly feel meaningless because markets are no longer functioning inside anything resembling a closed system governed by organic price discovery and economic fundamentals. Investors used to rely on earnings multiples, historical averages, bond yields, and economic cycles because those metrics assumed markets were constrained by actual capital and relatively stable money supply growth.

Now we operate inside a permanently distorted financial system where trillions of dollars can be electronically created and injected into markets whenever instability appears. The market is no longer primarily driven by productivity or efficient allocation of capital. It is driven by liquidity. Price discovery has been replaced by intervention dependency and risk has been socialized while gains remain privatized.

And every time markets threaten to correct naturally, policymakers intervene to ensure asset prices do not fall far enough to inflict meaningful pain on the people who own the overwhelming majority of financial assets. And the consequences of this have been staggering.

While both parties bitch and moan about affordability, protecting the middle and lower class, and “equity”, one of the clearest signs of this Fed-created distortion is the explosive growth of the ultrawealthy class. According to The Wall Street Journal, there are now roughly 430,000 American households worth more than $30 million, including approximately 74,000 households worth over $100 million. The growth of these groups has dramatically outpaced overall population growth over the past several decades.

In other words, Fed policy, blessed by both political parties, is widening the wealth inequality gap both political parties claim to fighting against. This staggering chart shows the result of endless QE: the rich get richer…which would normally be fine with me, I’m a capitalist…except the top 1% are getting richer faster and at the expense of the middle and lower class’ loss purchashing power. When it comes to purchasing power, we are literally taking from the poor, and giving to the rich.

And this is the direct mathematical outcome of an economic system designed to inflate asset prices continuously. The Wall Street Journal cited research showing that the inflation-adjusted wealth of the top 0.1% has increased more than thirteenfold over the past fifty years. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the country spent decades struggling merely to maintain positive net worth.

Think about how insane that divergence really is. Fed policy has caused the wealth of the rich to escape into another dimension entirely while much of the country got buried under inflated housing costs, inflated healthcare, inflated tuition, inflated insurance, inflated food prices, and stagnant purchasing power. It’s a policy that directly benefits the “haves” and disproportionately burdens the “have nots” (think about owning a house while prices rise, versus trying to a buyer of your first house while prices rise).

Nearly 72% of the wealth held by the top 0.1% consists of stocks, mutual funds, and private businesses — precisely the assets supercharged by quantitative easing and artificially suppressed interest rates, the piece notes.

This is the hidden engine underneath modern inequality.

When central banks flood the system with liquidity, the money does not magically disperse evenly across society. It enters through banks, financial institutions, government spending channels, debt markets, and asset purchases. The first recipients of newly created money benefit before inflation fully spreads through the broader economy.

By the time ordinary people feel the effects, prices have already risen. The wealthy own appreciating assets. The middle and lower classes primarily own wages and cash. And wages are always the last thing to adjust.

So while asset holders watch their net worth explode upward, ordinary families experience the opposite reality: homes become unattainable, groceries spike, savings accounts become meaningless, and generations are pushed further away from financial stability.

And the most inconvenient truth for all of Washington is that politicians love pretending to be horrified by affordability crises while continuing to support the exact monetary regime producing them.

They complain about housing costs after years of suppressing rates and inflating real estate prices. They complain about inequality after engineering one of the largest asset booms in modern history. They talk endlessly about helping “working families” while simultaneously creating trillions of dollars that overwhelmingly benefit the people who already own the overwhelming majority of financial assets.

And both parties are complicit, which is what makes the entire charade so grotesque. Both parties scream about fiscal deficits when politically convenient. Yet both become remarkably comfortable with monetary expansion so long as markets remain elevated and the reckoning gets delayed beyond the next election cycle.

Consider the rhetoric around interest rates over the past several years.

President Trump has repeatedly pressured the Federal Reserve for lower rates and easier monetary conditions, arguing that tighter policy threatened markets and growth. Elizabeth Warren has also pushed for looser monetary policy from the opposite ideological direction, warning that higher rates could weaken the labor market and hurt workers.

Different rhetoric, same addiction. The right frames easy money as pro-growth, the left frames easy money as compassionate.But both roads lead to the same destination: more liquidity, higher asset prices, and widening wealth inequality. What’s the last thing President Trump and Elizabeth Warren agreed on?

This is why the supposed economic divide between the parties increasingly feels performative. Beneath the culture war circus exists a deeper bipartisan consensus: financial markets must remain inflated at all costs.

And the lower and middle class gets absolutely brutalized in this arrangement.

Historically, middle-class wealth accumulation depended on disciplined saving, stable employment, affordable housing, and gradual investment appreciation over time. But inflationary monetary regimes destroy the reliability of all of those pathways. Savings become punishment, cash becomes a melting ice cube, young people are forced into speculative assets (or outright becoming gambling addicts) simply to attempt to preserve purchasing power. Conservative investing gets punished while reckless leverage gets rewarded.

Entire generations now feel compelled to try and make quick money in markets not because they are greedy, but because monetary debasement has made traditional financial prudence nonviable. This creates an economy built less on productivity and innovation and more on asset inflation, debt expansion and outright speculation.

And inflation itself is particularly nefarious because it operates invisibly. It steals purchasing power quietly, gradually, and often incomprehensibly. Most people do not connect central bank balance sheets to why they suddenly cannot afford the same standard of living they had five years earlier. They simply feel squeezed. They work harder, save less, delay families, postpone homeownership, drown in debt, and wonder why prosperity always seems permanently out of reach.

The theft of their purchasing power happens in the darkness. Unlike direct taxation, monetary debasement allows everyone involved to avoid accountability. Instead of openly taxing citizens to fund endless spending and bailouts, the system simply dilutes the value of everyone’s currency. And the people causing the inflation are usually insulated from its consequences because they own the very assets inflated by the policy itself.

That is why luxury demand continues exploding even while ordinary consumers struggle. The Wall Street Journal recently noted booming demand for Ferrari, Hermès, luxury Manhattan real estate, and private aviation among the ultrawealthy even as many middle-class consumers pull back spending elsewhere. That is not a healthy economy, that is a bifurcated economy.

And Modern Monetary Theory only pushes this logic to its most dangerous extreme. MMT advocates often speak in sanitized academic language about sovereign currency issuance and functional finance, but the real-world result is painfully simple: endless money creation distorts prices, rewards asset holders, punishes savers, and accelerates inequality. A society cannot print its way to genuine prosperity forever, it can only redistribute claims on existing prosperity while weakening the currency denominator underneath the entire system.

The defenders of perpetual intervention always insist the alternative would be catastrophic…markets would crash, unemployment would rise, and recession would follow. There is truth in that argument. The system has become so addicted to liquidity that withdrawal now threatens immense instability.

But that only exposes the deeper problem. A market that cannot survive without permanent monetary life support is no longer a healthy market, it is a managed dependency system. A patient on hospice care. And every bailout pushes the reckoning further into the future while making the eventual consequences even worse.

That is why so many people feel like the game is rigged even when official economic statistics appear healthy. GDP can rise. Stock indices can hit all-time highs. Unemployment can remain low. Yet millions of people still feel poorer because the underlying structure increasingly funnels gains upward while socializing losses downward. If the bond market eventually needs a bailout, which I have speculated it may, this would be a great lesson for us to remember and empower ourselves with.

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