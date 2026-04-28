I opened Twitter this morning and saw a photo of a group of guys, lanyards swinging, hoodies zipped, shuffling off to a “memecoin conference.”

Which is to say we have reached the point in the batshit insanity cycle where people are boarding planes and booking hotels to celebrate coins that started as jokes about dogs. Pause and really sit with that.

Memecoins are not businesses. They are not technologies in any meaningful sense. They produce nothing, fix nothing, and generate exactly zero in revenue unless you count the transfer of money from the last guy in to the guy just ahead of him. They are vapor. Digitized empty space. Financial air pockets passed hand to hand with a straight face, as if this is all perfectly rational behavior.

And right now, it feels normal.

Of course it does. Markets are pressing highs. The Shiller P/E ratio is floating around nosebleed territory at 40x still. Everyone is still making money, or thinks they are. Risk is a punchline despite AI deals falling apart and private credit imploding. In that kind of environment, a memecoin conference doesn’t look insane. It looks like networking.

Now fast forward. Not a polite dip. Not a minor wobble. A real drawdown in the stock market. 30%, maybe more. The kind that makes people stop checking their portfolios because they already know what they’ll see. The kind that turns group chats quiet.

Now try pitching Dogecoin in that environment. Try explaining Shiba Inu to someone who just watched a third of their net worth evaporate. Go ahead, tell them it’s “community driven” and see how far that gets you. What passes for clever marketing in a bull market starts to sound like a bad joke when people are bleeding money. That’s when this whole thing stops being cute. And trust me, it’ll happen.

Because memecoins don’t have a floor. There is no underlying business, no cash flow, no assets, no mechanism to anchor price to reality. When sentiment breaks, there is nothing to catch them. They don’t fall, they disappear. Liquidity dries up, bids vanish, and what was once “worth” billions becomes a ghost town of abandoned tickers and bagholders like it all existed on Alderaan the day before the Death Star vaporized it.

And yes, before the emails come in, maybe Bitcoin has a role. Maybe Ethereum does too. Fine. Debate that all you want. But crypto as a whole still sits at the far edge of the risk spectrum. It is where excess lives. It is where speculation goes when plain old stocks aren’t exciting enough.

And at the absolute tip of that spear, the sharpest, most unstable point, are memecoins. Of the $2.6T crypto ecosystem, bitcoin is $1.5T and ethereum is $274B. That would still leave about $750 billion in excess bullshit and nonsense that doesn’t necessarily need to exist for any reason.

They are not investments. They are momentum traps wrapped in irony. They only work as long as someone more reckless shows up after you. That’s not a strategy. That’s a countdown.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but if you need a simple rule, here it is. If the entire pitch boils down to “someone else will pay more later,” you are not investing. You are volunteering to be the exit liquidity. And in markets like this, there is always someone left holding the bag. Try not to forget that…as we rush to more all time highs.

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