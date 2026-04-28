QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Webster Bull's avatar
Webster Bull
6h

You are an excellent writer, and I like your investment insights too.

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Laramie's avatar
Laramie
6hEdited

I've never bought a memecoin. I have hundreds dropped into the various crypto addresses I have. All are either worthless or scams.

That said, I don't think anyone playing in the memecoin space believes these are "investments." They're parley cards. You're going to lose 98% of the time. But, if you can just pick out that one . . . . And, most of them can't.

The whole memecoin phenomenon is symptomatic of the stock market as a whole. People don't want to take the time to find value. They want to pick the hot narrative and ride it until they find the next one. It won't end well. There's no telling when it will end. But, end it will.

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