QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Don Miller Jr's avatar
Don Miller Jr
14h

I've been running into this in real estate investing the last several years. With 40 years of experience under my belt. I decided to step aside and let the nuevo genius' run and wish them the best. I'm going to go cut the grass.

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7 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
Mike's avatar
Mike
13h

Another aspect of this sub I am drawn to. I dont know why.....But it forces me to look inward on occssion. I for one sure can be one arrogant MFer. But im recognizing it more and more and addressing it. It seems to be a trait of the highly motivated and intense. But that doesn't excuse not learning how to temper it and try a different approach. 🍻 as always captain.

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