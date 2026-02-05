This note republished from my friend Anton Wahlman at Wahlman Market Commentary and will be provided free periodically to QTR’s Fringe Finance subscribers. Anton is someone who’s opinion I like to keep in my atmosphere — he’s sharp and definitely looks at the world differently. I don’t always agree with him, but his takes are always worth reading.

People all over America are coming home from work today and after seeing their brokerage accounts decimated, they’re starting to ask questions: What is this crypto thing again? I mean, I know I own it because they said it was the future and that it was just going to be going up and up until I sell it for a massive profit, but now what?