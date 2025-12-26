QTR’s Fringe Finance

Mark Heywood
2h

Interesting history of fuckery, I guess the bait and switch will go on forever.

1 reply
The Radical Individualist
2h

I once read that revolutionary war soldiers were granted land in lieu of actual dollars in payment for their service, after the war. They were also given monthly pensions, payable in government paper. They also had to pay taxes on the land that they had been granted. So, the veterans paid their taxes with the paper money from their pension.

So, a whole lot of pretend value was moved around using paper money. Alexander Hamilton saw an opportunity. Even as the government continued to pay pensions with paper, he insisted that taxes be paid in gold. There was nowhere near enough gold available for the pensioners to convert their paper dollars, so many had their property foreclosed for delinquent taxes.

2 more comments...

