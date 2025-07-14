QTR’s Fringe Finance

In other news about the future:

-Rapid Fork Raptors lead SuperBowl pick for 2035. Future NFL franchise Rapid Fork South Dakota Raptors are early favorites for 2035 Super Bowl. The team, which has yet to be established as an NFL franchise, should benefit from top 2034 draft picks, betters say.

-"Transcendent Dreams" leads 2035 Oscars for Best Picture. While not yet filmed and without a screen play or director or cast, the Hollywood film idea that's not quite yet an idea which may be named Transcendent Dreams has critics and online wagers buzzing with excitement. "There such a sense of possbility", said one critic. "You just know it's going to be good." Asked when it will go into production, the critic said "C'mon, don't get caught up in details like that."

-Economics no longer taught. 2034 was the last year economics was taught in American universities. Long a mainstay of college cirriculums, the topic was relegated first to liberal arts electives and then abandoned entirely. "It's nonsense" said one former economics professor, now a professor of Critical Gender Theory. "At least now I can be honest. But I still use lots of graphs and equations to bullshit people."

I'm sure when we start monetizing debt on a large scale the resulting inflation will be "updated" out of the CPI calculation. So while in the real world the public will suffer the effects of inflation, the official numbers will always be muted so the MMT crowd will probably never admit they're wrong.

