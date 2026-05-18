QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
12h

“It is distortions of the market, through price-fixing (minimum wage laws), central banks adjusting interest rates, and interventions to prop up unsustainable enterprises that cause unemployment”.

Same with housing, healthcare, education, equity market, gold, silver, crypto, bonds, it’s virtually an endless list.

One ring to rule them all would be way to phrase it.

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Bill Lacey's avatar
Bill Lacey
7h

So flooding the labor market with 20 million unskilled illegals who can't speak the language while simultaneously setting the minimum wage way above the value these illegals can deliver is intentional sabotage of the US economy. It creates a black market for labor, a market that pays no taxes to state and the Federal government, thereby giving those governments the excuse to raise taxes due to decline tax receipts.

It's a punch to the head, followed by a punch to the gut. And all being done by Chinese and Islamic Fifth Columnists working inside our government The US can't be beaten militarily, but it can be beaten by traitorous politicians with "For Sale" signs on their office doors.

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