QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Tshort63's avatar
Tshort63
31m

I agree totally and have become a subscriber because our views align almost 100%. The question I have is: when is the time to pull the trigger and buy gold again? I own a chunk of gold. All my cash is sitting in 90-day T-bills. What metric can we watch for that will help us see what's coming?

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Bob Fitzwilson's avatar
Bob Fitzwilson
32m

Talking to a friend in the wine business. He said his input costs have doubled in one year.

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