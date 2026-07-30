QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Cranky Frankie's avatar
Cranky Frankie
3h

IPOs are a bit like buying a car at the dealer. When you are sitting across from the salesman or sales manager negotiating your deal, ask yourself who knows more about the car market and the actual value of this car, you or the guy across from you?

Let others take the ride as investors while the market susses out the actual value of future cash flows.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

How about INTC? It's down about 37% from its highs. I know, you recommended it in the 20's or 30's. Performance is a matter of when a security is purchased verses when it is sold. Few people buy at the start of the year and sell at the end of the year.

In this case, INTC was a good buy since it had been beaten down to a pulp. Low risk given its long history. Buying stocks that have risen to the moon is high risk. Buying beaten down quality is far more appealing than chasing overvalued quality. IMHO.

I would still buy long term puts on NVDA...something that expires in later 2027. The data center barn burner is going to flame out eventually and A/i stocks will fall from Jupiter back to the moon.

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