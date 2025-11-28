I’ve been in this game long enough to know that when a company refuses to furnish a full, independent audit, it’s never because things are pristine and they just forgot to schedule one.

I spent more than a decade as a professional short seller, which basically means I’ve made a career out of peeking behind curtains people would rather keep shut. And in all that time, I’ve found only ever one reason an outfit digs in its heels and won’t submit to an audit when everyone requests one. And it’s not a good reason.

So it didn’t exactly stop the presses in my house when Bloomberg reported that S&P Global downgraded Tether’s USDT to its weakest possible stability rating this week.

S&P’s analysts essentially said Tether has jacked up their exposure to high-risk assets while still offering only partial disclosure. Bitcoin alone now makes up about 5.6% of USDT’s reserves, which is more than the stablecoin’s roughly 3.9% overcollateralization margin. In plain English, if Bitcoin drops—which it was already in the middle of doing—Tether’s reserves may not cover all the USDT they’ve pumped into the world.

Combine that with the fact that other risky assets in the reserves could fall too, and you’ve got the makings of a stablecoin that might not be so stable. Meanwhile circulation keeps climbing, up a billion dollars in November to about $184 billion.

Tether, for its part, waved the S&P report away as outdated thinking that doesn’t understand the nature of “digitally native money.” They pointed to their quarterly attestations (not full independent audits) and said they’ve never refused a redemption from a verified user. Inspiring stuff, but again: not a full independent audit.

Naturally, the moment I shared the Bloomberg piece on Twitter and suggested people ought to read it, some prodigy popped up to label me a “Tether truther,” as if asking for transparency in a giant, systemically important financial instrument is some kind of conspiracy hobby. This is the level of market literacy we’re dealing with—people who think skepticism is a personality defect and “trust but don’t verify” is a sound investment philosophy.

Anyone who reflexively defends Tether, believes whatever corporate press releases tell them, and then has the audacity to sneer at people asking for something as basic as an audit is exactly the kind of unsophisticated investor who gets flattened sooner or later. They don’t know the unwritten rules of the game, starting with the first one: trust no one. The second is even simpler: if someone says “trust us,” trust them less.

Markets have a long, bloody track record of chewing up the naïve.

And that’s really the bigger issue here: the market is full of gamblers posing as investors, influencers posing as experts, and people who think “number go up” is a due-diligence process. We’ve reached the point where stablecoins—these supposedly boring, mechanical plumbing components—have become essential to the functioning of everything from crypto exchanges to derivatives desks. If one fails, the damage won’t stay neatly inside the crypto sandbox. Liquidity, collateral flows, and risk appetite all depend on these things holding together. A crack in a major stablecoin doesn’t just stay a crypto story; it becomes a market-wide one — and now, a gold and treasury market one.

That’s why asking for a real audit isn’t alarmist, paranoid, or—God forbid—“truthing.”

It’s the bare fucking minimum anyone should demand from an entity issuing tens of billions in synthetic dollars that underpin entire markets. The uncomfortable reality is that the market is full of terrible investors, wild assumptions, and people who have no idea how fragile the whole structure is. In an environment like this, skepticism isn’t cynicism. It’s self-preservation. And an audit is the least anyone should be asking for.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.