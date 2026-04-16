QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Marilyn's avatar
Marilyn
2h

Great piece. So easy to feel helpless in the face of our collective denial and dishonesty. So scary for our children and their children.

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Mezzanotte's avatar
Mezzanotte
2h

Not to defend the Fed...I just want to make the point that it's easy to say the Fed got rates wrong. But we can't really prove that, since there was no 'control' version of the economy running via purely market forces to compare it to.

For all we know, maybe the Fed perfectly threaded the needle with the Covid recovery, and any higher or lower would have left us worse off. After all, in 2021 many of us expected a recession, and then another, and another. Didn't happen. <insert ZHedge-style comments saying we've been in recession since '08 here>

FTR, I always feel like the FOMC sets rates too low. Inflation much closer to 0%, as a top priority, sounds better to me.

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