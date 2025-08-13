Donald Trump this week signed an executive order telling banks they can’t “debank” customers based on political or ideological beliefs. It’s a solid step—nobody wants to wake up to find Bank of America decided your checking account violates the Diversity & Inclusion Handbook.

But while it’s a nice win for free speech in finance, it’s also like throwing a single sandbag at a flood that’s been rising for decades.

Because the real problem isn’t just who gets “debanked.”