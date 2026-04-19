QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

I remeber seeing this add a few years back. They made some pretty high end advertisements for this evil. Shocks the conscience.

https://vimeo.com/775487423

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dk's avatar
dk
4h

And yet, so many Canucks believe Trump is the root of all evil.

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