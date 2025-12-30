I was invited to do an interview with a pretty well-known media outlet a day or two ago, and while emailing them back I was wondering to myself both: one, how the hell did they find my email, and two, what the hell do they want to talk to me for, of all people?

I mean, sure, last year the stocks I was watching for the year absolutely crushed the S&P 500 by more than 50%, but with me one has to assume this is just a flash in the pan. And who honestly cares about what some guy is writing on Substack, right? After all, there are “serious” old, crusty fucks in suits on CNBC from firms with names like Carnegie, Jeeves, and Snotwick Securities, touting riveting securities like Microsoft and talking about credit spreads and bond auctions. Who cares what I have to say?

That is when it dawned on me: Substack is now doing for the financial world what it did for the world of mainstream media news over the last election cycle. Over the last several years, independent journalists and commentators—people like Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, Glenn Greenwald, and others—walked away from legacy institutions and built direct relationships with audiences on Substack, pulling massive readership and influence with them.

The audience followed the credibility. Eventually, even the establishment had to acknowledge it, which is why you now see moves like CBS partnering with Bari Weiss’s Free Press, folding independent voices back into the system after Weiss, Substack and company already proved where the real leverage and trust lives in media.

Just like the media world started to bend and then eventually break on the rock that is objective truth in the world of politics—with huge shifts in eyeballs and visitors—the financial world is now experiencing the same thing. I’m not going to lie: after a couple years of attrition, my subscriber growth has picked up significantly, and in general it just seems like there is renewed interest. And then there’s the most important thing: I’ve actually been right about shit. So has the rest of the “conspiratorial” Austrian school who predicted massive moves in gold, which is now beating the S&P going back to 2000. At the same time, most financial media was backing the wrong horse:

It’s not an indication of how things will be going forward, but generally over the last few years I have pieced together a narrative that was hugely in favor of precious metals that now, looking back on it, seems to have been very accurate.

And it isn’t just that a small group of us predicted this year’s insane run-up in metals—it’s that the mainstream media: 1) hardly said a word about it 2) never had any true Austrian economists or gold bugs on the air regularly (with the exception of Guy Adami on CNBC mentioning it once in a while), and 3) never meaningfully course-corrected throughout the year to invite these guests on. And so not only does that translate to a small few of us being shining beacons of common sense, truth, and accuracy out in the distance for last year, but it also reflects negatively on the mainstream financial media.

Think of the opportunity CNBC viewers would have had in metals if the network had someone like Peter Schiff on back in April of this year when he put out his special report encouraging people to buy less physical bullion and more miners, which have more than doubled since then. Imagine what CNBC viewership has missed out on by not even getting a semblance of an idea of what the world looks like from the Austrian perspective. Fox and Liz Claman have been bold enough to have him on, however. Here’s what their viewers heard a year ago with gold at $2300 and the GDX at $33.

I’m definitely not “dancing,” as they say in the movie The Big Short, but looking back on this year does make me wonder if all of the hardcore Austrian economists—specifically I’m thinking of people like Ron Paul and Peter Schiff, who say the free market will always win—are out-and-out dead-ass right that these major unprecedented distortions in prices and markets—even if the nominal price of stocks keeps going higher—are going to continue to pop up in certain asset classes and make our already unprecedented monetary trajectory even more unprecedented.

When Michael Burry joined Substack a couple of weeks ago, he was already making in excess of $1 million of revenue a year because people want to hear his take. Why? Because he’s sharp, he’s a short seller, he sees the markets through a lens that the revolving door of hand jobs that serve as financial media guests don’t see, and he is both sharp-tongued and high-conviction in his analysis.

Other analysts on Substack, like Doomberg and my friend James Lavish, also have growing subscriber bases for the same reason. And as much as I would like to think people are here on this site because of my fine collection of cigars, cognac, and cufflinks, I really know at the end of the day I’ve just found a group of filthy animal readers who like the occasional dick and fart joke intertwined with discussion of gross domestic product and price-to-earnings ratios.

Hey, you guys are an addressable market, and I’m doing my damnedest to address it.

The fact that legacy financial media hasn’t course-corrected yet is stunning. What we saw with CBS and Bari Weiss will, in my opinion, continue in mainstream news media. Political news and current-events news are part of a much larger cohort of media conglomerates with much larger viewer bases, so they have to adjust first. But somewhere along the line, somebody in a boardroom somewhere is going to take a good look at viewership and advertising in the world of financial media and is going to similarly decide that it is worth course-correcting in that sector to try and reinvigorate viewership. This course-correcting will look like it did in mainstream media: deals with independent content producers, more balanced takes on the air where bears also join bulls, and varying opinions on economic data that don’t all come from the Stephanie Kelton seminary of sacred deficits.

Success in the financial commentary space will once again be a meritocracy. Accurate takes will be rewarded with more airtime, and good performance will drive more viewers and, in turn, more advertising revenue. But until such time as the mainstream financial media figures this out—and for as long as we are forced to watch Tom Lee on CNBC every single fucking goddamn day—the main financial media is simply going to continue to bleed viewers, and my subscription chart trend will continue to look like the Dow, just moving up and to the right.

The fact that I am being sought out for larger and larger interviews is not a point that I’m bragging over. Hell, I don’t even like doing interviews, to be honest. Rather, it’s a symptom of how the financial newsmedia landscape is shifting. Two things are winning the day in financial media: the truth and a publishing platform that offers freedom of speech.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.