QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jaydust51's avatar
jaydust51
5h

I’m sorry but Ron Paul has no ability to know and even say that Iran was not producing a nuclear weapon which is against all other intelligence and reports. Ron should stick to economics where he excels and leave foreign policy to others. Iran had US blood on its hands from our men and women in the armed forces. You reap what you sow and Iran got what it deserved. Hopefully the people of Iran can take back their country to be prosperous like it was in the 60s and 70s.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
5hEdited

What dangerous nonsense. Iran under the murderous Mullah's IS the USA's problem, massively. 'Listen to the MAGA base', pure idiocy, LISTEN TO THE EXPERTS FFS! And Israel's problem with murderous Islam and the world's problem with expansionist creeping, cunning China is 10000% our problem. Ron Paul needs to visit an Iranian jail. If Britain & France had intervened in 1936 when Hitler marched into the Rhineland, there wouldn't have been a second world war. Trump is 100% right to grasp the nettle.

Reply
Share
6 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture