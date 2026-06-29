Strategy Buys Itself Time...But There's A Catch
Selling Bitcoin to raise cash may shore up the preferred dividend today, but it also risks adding incremental supply to the market.
This morning Strategy unveiled what is easily its most comprehensive overhaul yet of how it intends to support its growing stack of preferred securities. On paper, it’s a meaningful step forward. The company is creating dedicated cash reserves, formalizing its dividend policy, authorizing billions in buybacks, and introducing a much more disciplined capital allocation framework.
If you’re a holder of Strategy’s preferred shares, there’s a lot to like. If you’re a Bitcoin bull, however, there’s one part of the announcement that should make you stop and think.