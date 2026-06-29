This morning Strategy unveiled what is easily its most comprehensive overhaul yet of how it intends to support its growing stack of preferred securities. On paper, it’s a meaningful step forward. The company is creating dedicated cash reserves, formalizing its dividend policy, authorizing billions in buybacks, and introducing a much more disciplined capital allocation framework.

If you’re a holder of Strategy’s preferred shares, there’s a lot to like. If you’re a Bitcoin bull, however, there’s one part of the announcement that should make you stop and think.