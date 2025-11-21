QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dewey Hildebrand's avatar
Dewey Hildebrand
2h

Spot on. Nicely written.

May get waxed next week but used it to add to my puts.

We had Jensen and NVDA ecstasy a couple days ago and a rah-rah news conference and it broke. If it was going to run, there was your perfect chance. Google was up, Apple was up and it couldn’t hold. The underlying financial cesspool that has been created is starting to stink imo. Watching CNBC or Bloomberg for a market direction is like believing Cramers next hot stock tip. Wasn’t there a hedge fund made money fading him?

Crypto is virtual gold also we were told. Gold is holding pretty steady, Bitcoin, not so much.

It was up 700, QQQ bounced and it faded. Not the look or feel of a strong market.

Jap bonds just off new high yields, FTSE , DAX, HSI and Nikkei all look like tops.

I’ve always heard it takes the roar of a lion to keep up a bull market and the squeak of a mouse to end one. Something is squeaking imo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
1h

Nobody from the FED should be allowed to open their mouths in pubic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture