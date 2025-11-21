Friday’s sharp rebound in stocks, triggered by Fed official John Williams hinting at the possibility of another rate cut, made for an easy CNBC victory lap.

The Dow climbed nearly 500 points, the financial talking heads came out smiling, and the usual chorus reappeared: “market comeback,” “seasonal pullback,” “rate-cut optimism”…and even the bullshit “Santa Claus rally.” But a one-day bounce doesn’t erase the reality underneath the surface. To me what we saw looked more like a classic bear market rally than a new bullish trend. You know…the kind that shows up loud, fast, and full of false confidence precisely when fundamentals are at their weakest.

That didn’t stop everyone from gathering around the sinkhole our market has become and celebrating at the edge of it.

The idea that the market would move higher at all is still hilarious, given that the QQQ (today at $590) was in the $520 range before the “Liberation Day” crash in April. Even after this week’s selloff, it’s still almost 15% higher than it was before tariffs, trade tensions, and recession fears began to mount. That alone should stop people in their tracks.

The geopolitical backdrop is just as shaky, inflation hasn’t died, profit margins have softened, and borrowing costs are still weighing on consumers—yet markets sit higher than they did before the trade war problems emerged. This is what I meant in recent pieces when I wrote that even “all-time highs” feel shitty. They coexist with record delinquencies, record debt, and a consumer running on fumes. A 500-point bounce in the Dow doesn’t fix any of that; it just adds 15 short minutes of a buzz to a drunk who has already been sitting at an airport bar drinking for 12 hours straight, waiting for a layover.

CNBC framed Williams’ comments about potential rate cuts as a bullish catalyst. The problem is that it ignores how monetary policy actually works. Lower rates—if they even happen—take 12 to 18 months to affect the real economy. But the lag for all the negative effects of positive real rates has already passed. The deterioration is happening right now. Auto defaults are climbing right now. Private credit portfolios are sagging right now. Commercial real estate is breaking right now. Households are overloaded right now. Monetary easing in December isn’t going to magically fix delinquencies in January or rebuild regional bank balance sheets by spring.

These problems exist on far shorter timelines than the benefits of rate relief.

Auto loan delinquencies are at their highest level since tracking began in 1994, and lenders are already failing. Private credit and private equity are stuffed with companies that only survived in a zero-rate world and now face refinancing math that simply doesn’t work. Companies like Blue Owl are already testing the waters on suspending or otherwise altering redemptions. Commercial real estate, especially office and multifamily, is in a full-blown reset as delinquency rates hit multi-decade highs. Regional banks hold large exposures across all these categories, yet policymakers haven’t created a new backstop, facility, or relief mechanism. In other words, the pressure points that actually matter remain untouched.

Of course, CNBC treated the recent turbulence as a “normal, seasonal, post-earnings valuation pullback.” That interpretation, in sophisticated finance jargon, is a fucking joke. It simply doesn’t square with the data. You don’t explain record auto delinquencies, rising credit card defaults, failing subprime lenders, and collapsing CRE valuations as seasonality. Stocks rebounding on hopes of rate cuts doesn’t signal strength; it signals fragility. Bear market rallies are typically the most violent, emotional moves of a downturn—up 2% one day, down 3% the next—because they’re fueled by positioning, short covering, and headline chasing, not fundamentals. Investors saw this pattern repeatedly in 2000, 2008, and even throughout the early stages of 2022. The current pattern fits those setups far more than it resembles the start of a fresh bull market, in my opinion.

The market is still priced as though everything will work out perfectly at the very moment when the real economy is dealing with its deepest strains.

The move we saw Friday is typical of periods when markets are in transition from euphoria to reality. Sharp selloffs, violent bounces, bullish headlines, and bursts of optimism all occur before the actual bottom arrives. That bottom isn’t here yet, because the forces driving this downturn—debt, defaults, structural weakness, and overvaluation—haven’t been addressed or purged. This remains a bear market rally in a market that still hasn’t repriced to reflect the real economic landscape. Reality hasn’t gone away. It’s just being temporarily drowned out by a few loud green candles on a Friday afternoon.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.