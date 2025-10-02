Please read my full disclaimer slowly, carefully and repeatedly, at the bottom of this piece.

Days ago, I called Intel a potential underdog in what might become one of the greatest corporate turnarounds in tech history. Take it with a grain of salt, but the chance is, in my opinion, greater than 0%.

Yesterday’s news — first reported by Semafor — adds another layer: Intel is in early talks to bring AMD on board as a foundry customer, the report says. While no deal is guaranteed, such a move would be a remarkable vote of confidence.

AMD, after all, currently relies heavily on Taiwan’s TSMC for its chip production. Even partial migration of AMD’s manufacturing to Intel would underscore Intel’s growing relevance in U.S. semiconductor policy and industry strategy.

The market reacted swiftly — Intel shares jumped about 3.5% on the news and are now up roughly 77% year-to-date.

The news comes on the heels of a series of other powerful endorsements. In the past seven weeks alone, Intel has secured capital or support from the White House, Nvidia, SoftBank, and reportedly has Apple and TSMC in the mix of ongoing talks. Now, you can add AMD to the list.

That’s whole fucking chip industry for the most part — the most important players in global semiconductors and the U.S. government itself. Together, they could be positioning Intel as America’s semiconductor champion.

As I said a couple days ago, Intel’s turnaround isn’t just about fixing manufacturing stumbles. It’s about political, financial, and corporate heavyweights aligning to ensure Intel succeeds.

Washington needs a U.S.-based semiconductor leader. Corporate America needs a large-scale domestic foundry alternative. Investors need exposure to the chip boom without paying Nvidia’s astronomical multiples. Intel sits squarely at the intersection of all three.

At a valuation still around 2.75x sales — compared to Nvidia’s 26x — the upside remains enormous if Intel continues to shed its “laggard” reputation and cements its role as the indispensable anchor of America’s chip ecosystem.

I have been crowing about Intel since it was trading perpetually between $19 and $25, when people thought the company was headed for bankruptcy.

At $35, after multiple bouts of skepticism, I continue to hold exposure — because the story appears to only be getting stronger. Technically, I’m looking to see if $35 goes from resistance to support. After that, next stop could be $50, should it happen.

With AMD now potentially in the fold, the case for Intel as one of the greatest turnaround efforts in corporate history grows even harder to ignore.

