QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
18m

I think it's about time, when USA markets are evaluated, to consider the effect that illegal immigrants have on prices. Depending on who you ask, close to 10% of the population is here illegally. You KNOW that affects markets.

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
2h

I was recently in a new butcher in my town and turned around when I saw that ground beef was $18.99/lb! not clear to me who is buying that

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