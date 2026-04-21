QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
24m

There is no shortage of one-sided tripe online, but this one takes the cake.

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
42m

Well....that's one way of looking at things.

Here's another....

Riyadh is about 900 miles from Tehran. As the overseas sourced hyper sonic missile travels, that's a blink of an eye.

Would Sunni Saudi Arabia tolerate a nuclear Shi'a Iran?

Once again US & Israeli military are doing the Saudis dirty work and the thousand yrar old Sunni/Shi'a rivalry continues on with deadlier weapons.

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