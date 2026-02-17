QTR’s Fringe Finance

Laramie
8h

"If you buy stock in a company, the company receives money today, which it can use to grow, and in exchange, you get equity in a company that grows in value."

Well, no. Not usually. If you buy stock, some other bettor receives the money. The company gets nothing.

The above quote is true for IPOs and some secondaries. But, our government prohibits most bettors from participating in those unless they are "sophisticated."

Allan Richard Wasem
5h

Since all social, political and economic systems in the later stages of this Fourth Turning are now corrupt to one degree or another, any "betting" activities on the part of the "average" individual are guaranteed, on balance, to produce losses. Even most of what historically have been considered "investments" are tainted. What is now "safest" is whatever you can physically hold in your hand.

