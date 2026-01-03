There are people impersonating me on Substack.

I do NOT run a Telegram group.

I will NEVER invite you to join any “QTR” Telegram, Discord, WhatsApp, or private chat.

The ONLY place I communicate directly with readers is here on Substack.

If you receive messages, DMs, or links from anyone claiming to be me — especially invitations to join a chat, invest, or move the conversation elsewhere — do NOT click anything and do NOT engage. These are scams.

Please protect yourself and others:

❌ Do not click links from impersonators

❌ Do not join fake groups

❌ Do not share personal or financial information

If you’re unsure whether something is legitimate, assume it isn’t unless it appears directly on my Substack in an article of mine.

