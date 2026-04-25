The details emerging around Elon Musk’s new compensation structure at SpaceX should sound somewhat familiar to anyone who has followed his pay packages before, and that is precisely what I find curious.

According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal, Musk’s compensation at SpaceX is almost entirely equity based and tied to milestone achievements rather than salary or cash bonuses. The plan grants him tens of millions of shares that vest incrementally as targets are hit, culminating in a headline milestone that would require SpaceX to reach a valuation of roughly $6.6 trillion.

At $2 trillion, I wrote recently that SpaceX’s valuation makes zero sense to me and feels like a trapdoor. To throw around a $6.6 trillion figure…even more quizzical.

It appears there is no meaningful cash component and all real compensation depends on hitting these thresholds. On paper, this sounds like alignment. No performance, no pay. If you’re a shareholder that buys at a $2 trillion market cap and the company triples to get to $6.6 trillion, it feels like a resounding success and Musk should be compensated handsomely, right?

But in reality, it feels to me like something else entirely, because the milestones, much like those used in his compensation at Tesla, appear at first to lean heavily on valuation and loosely defined operational metrics rather than the hard financial outputs that actually define a business such as net income and free cash flow.

Musk already owns roughly 40% of SpaceX. Each tranche he earns does not just increase his wealth, it increases his control, especially when paired with super voting shares expected in a future IPO structure. This is not just compensation. It is a mechanism for consolidating power. Because the milestones are tied at least in part to valuation, they introduce what I believe to be a structural flaw that I have written about before. They reward the perception of success rather than economic reality.

Put simply, if one could find unique ways to increase a company’s market cap without increasing profit, whether through index inclusion, options market dynamics, passive flows, speculative enthusiasm or any other “loophole”, one could theoretically unlock enormous compensation without generating proportional profits — which are the tangible results that fundamental investing is based off of. To be clear, I am not accusing Elon Musk of manipulating his companies’ stock or anything of the sort. But good governance is not supposed to rely on the perception of success, it is supposed to come down to cold, hard fundamental results in the form of profitability.

You know, the whole reason anyone starts any business.

I’ve covered this topic in depth already with Tesla. Back in 2018, Tesla awarded Musk what was widely described as a moonshot pay package, up to $56 billion in stock options tied primarily to market cap milestones alongside revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets.

What followed was extraordinary.