Jeff Harris
1h

If buying gold is a bet on politicians’ lack of fiscal discipline and moral courage, then I’d say it’s a pretty safe bet.

dk
17m

As I repeatedly say to others:

“Gold is insurance again central banks and governments doing stupid 💩. There is no shortage of stupid 💩 going on out there, so you need to own gold”.

On another note, when the Russian assets were frozen (stolen) I told everyone I knew at the time this was one of the greatest geopolitical mistakes on my lifetime. And I’m old.

