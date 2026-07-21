QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Bill Lacey's avatar
Bill Lacey
2h

Every corporate and government jet leaving the ground must turn off all instrumentation, all warnings and all navigation. No fuel gauge, no system warning lights, no altimeter, no GPS, no radar.

Apparently these people believe the less information they have the better. So let's see how they really feel when their lives are at stake and guessing is their only option.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
1h

Responsible companies with nothing to hide may still make public quarterly reports, which will make those companies suspect which choose otherwise. Being transparent should influence insurance companies, retirement funds, mutual funds, and institutional investors to stick with those companies submitting quarterly reports.

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