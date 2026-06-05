QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Corvo Nero's avatar
Corvo Nero
2h

Union Sundown

Bob Dylan

Well, my shoes, they come from Singapore

My flashlight's from Taiwan

My tablecloth's from Malaysia

My belt buckle's from the Amazon

You know, this shirt I wear comes from the Philippines

And the car I drive is a Chevrolet

It was put together down in Argentina

By a guy makin' 30 cents a day

Well, it's sundown on the union

And what's made in the USA

Sure was a good idea

'Til greed got in the way

Well, this silk dress is from Hong Kong

And the pearls are from Japan

Well, the dog collar's from India

And the flower pot's from Pakistan

All the furniture, it says "Made in Brazil"

Where a woman, she slaved for sure

Bringin' home 30 cents a day to a family of 12

You know, that's a lot of money to her

Well, it's sundown on the union

And what's made in the USA

Sure was a good idea

'Til greed got in the way, yeah

Well, you know, lots of people complainin' that there is no work

I say, "Why you say that for?"

When nothin' you got is US-made

They don't make nothin' here no more

You know, capitalism is above the law

It say, "It don't count 'less it sells"

When it costs too much to build it at home

You just build it cheaper someplace else

Well, it's sundown on the union

And what's made in the USA

Sure was a good idea

'Til greed got in the way

Well, the job that you used to have

They give it to somebody down in El Salvador

While the unions are big business, friend

And they're goin' out like a dinosaur

Well, they used to grow food in Kansas

Now they want to grow it on the moon and eat it raw

I can see the day coming when even your home garden

Is gonna be against the law

Well, it's sundown on the union

And what's made in the USA

Sure was a good idea

'Til greed got in the way

Democracy don't rule the world

You'd better get that in your head

This world is ruled by violence

But I guess that's better left unsaid

From Broadway to the Milky Way

That's a lot of territory, indeed

And a man's gonna do what he has to do

When he's got a hungry mouth to feed

Well, it's sundown on the union

And what's made in the USA

Sure was a good idea

'Til greed got in the way

Written by: Bob Dylan

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Corvo Nero's avatar
Corvo Nero
2hEdited

Ya know the message the plandemic sent me ? Life's short , enjoy it , meditate more , focus on what you can change . If you are talking about admitting that the government needs changing , good luck because once again it comes down to getting "them" to stop printing money.

Best bumper sticker I've ever seen . "Best Revenge , Pay Cash" .

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