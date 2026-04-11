QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Bob Fitzwilson's avatar
Bob Fitzwilson
1h

Your content and story telling skills are top notch. One of your best. Thank you for continuing to shine a light on these A-holes.

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3 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
Bahrainiac's avatar
Bahrainiac
26m

Boy do I love your sarcasm and word-smithing. Made my morning!

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