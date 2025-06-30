QTR’s Fringe Finance

Marty Weil
Jun 30Edited

Zohran Mamdani victory is only the latest step in a project that began a century ago. The seed was planted the 19 20s. In 1921 the League for Industrial Democracy opened its New York office and started mailing socialist lesson plans to public-school teachers while comrades in the New York Teachers Union pressed the same line from inside the classroom. ￼ ￼

Once voters were primed, operatives moved into Washington. Treasury official Harry Dexter White leaked Bretton Woods drafts to Moscow; State-Department lawyer Alger Hiss steered post-war diplomacy until VENONA decrypts exposed him; the Rosenberg ring delivered Manhattan-Project blueprints that ended America’s nuclear monopoly. ￼ ￼ ￼

Driven from Europe, Frankfurt-School exiles set up shop at Columbia in 1934 and reframed Marxism as “critical theory,” training a professoriate that taught the teachers. Their shock-troops, Students for a Democratic Society, exploded to 300 campus chapters by 1969 and graduated straight into newsrooms, law firms, and public-sector unions. ￼ ￼

Michael Harrington’s new Democratic Socialists of America rejected third-party quixotism and burrowed into Democratic primaries. Membership crawled until the Sanders wave; then it rocketed from roughly 6,000 in 2015 to more than 95,000—enough canvassers to dominate every low-turnout race they target. ￼ ￼

Armed with those cadres, the movement captured leverage offices—district-attorney posts, city-council seats, state legislatures—and finally New York City’s 2025 Democratic mayoral primary, where 33-year-old Mamdani upended Andrew Cuomo on a socialist platform of rent freezes, city-run grocery stores, and universal free buses. ￼

The lesson. Every generation secured a chokepoint—schools, federal agencies, universities, a major party, then the nation’s media capital—ratcheting policy until independence looks cruel and state dependency feels inevitable. Mamdani isn’t the beginning of the danger; he’s proof that the long march is inside the gates and heading for the White House next.

craazyman
Jun 30

You really ought to ask yourself: why does his message resonate?

Why did Russia have a revolution?

People don't wake up, make the espresso, make an omlette, look out the back window across their deck, the lake, the boat, ready for a day of country living, and say "You know what, honey, you know that revolution we've been talking about? How about we start it today!"

"But we're sailing today, aren't we? I packed a lunch!"

"I know, we talked about sailing but we do that all the time. We lay out by the pool, we garden, we watch movies in our entertainment room. The lake is always there. Let's have that revolution . . . "

Nobody does that.

Revolutions are made by very unhappy people. why are they unhappy? Mostly because society largely doesn't work for them. Not every one, for sure. Some are natural troublemakers or political grifters looking for a mob to lead. But why would a message like Mamdani's resonate?

Please Chris/QTR -- think and write a post on that. Even the founders thought about that, hard, and they made a list, all the things that made them revolt. And they wrote " all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed."

It's not a thing to take lightly, seizing the means of production, risking your life by revolting. Why the heck doesn't this guy get laughed off whatever soapbox he's on?

Answer: There is a lot of pain out there, and a lot of it is honest pain. I've learned that lesson in life: there is a lot of luck to being "successful". Not if you're an NFL player, or a rock start. But for most of us, we need luck. Not everybody gets lucky. And there isn't much of a soft landing.

