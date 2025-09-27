A subscriber just informed me that someone impersonating me reached out, asking them to chat on WhatsApp. Let me be absolutely clear: this is a scam. I will never, under any circumstances, ask you to message me on WhatsApp or any other third-party platform.

The only official ways to connect with me are right here on Substack: through the columns I publish and our Substack chat inside the app. That’s it. No private DMs elsewhere, no emails, no side channels, no exceptions. Please make sure any communication you receive claiming to be from me is coming directly through my verified Substack website.

If you’re ever contacted elsewhere — whether it’s WhatsApp, Telegram, email, Instagram, or anything else — it is not me. Block that account immediately and report it. Do not reply, do not engage, and definitely do not click on any links or share any personal information.

I also want to emphasize: I will never personally reach out to you asking for money beyond your normal subscription. I will never ask for special payments, donations, or “private advice” fees. I do not offer ANY personalized research and am not a financial or trading professional.

My official communications are simple: the articles I write and the discussions we have here in Substack chat on my main Fringe Finance page. If anyone claims otherwise, please protect yourself by deleting and reporting them right away.

Stay safe, stay smart, and thank you for looking out — both for yourself and for this community.

