I am not anti-Bitcoin, I just have a very nuanced position on it which includes a very healthy dose of skepticism. I explained this in a 2 hour long interview two years ago, for anyone who cares about my take. But, in short, what you need to know is that here on this blog I have said repeatedly that Bitcoin and crypto sit at the very tip of the risk spear in today’s market.

Bitcoin is not just another asset. It is a highly speculative instrument whose value depends heavily on confidence, liquidity, adoption, and the belief that the network will continue to expand. Psychology is not a side issue in crypto like it is with a company generating billions in cash per year. Psychology is the issue. The ecosystem depends on people believing the next buyer, the next institution, the next treasury company, and the next wave of adoption are still coming.

That is why Michael Saylor’s recent sale of Bitcoin matters.

For years, Saylor has built the cleanest and most aggressive Bitcoin message in corporate America: buy Bitcoin, hold Bitcoin, never sell Bitcoin. He has said it plainly and repeatedly. “Never sell your Bitcoin.” “You do not sell your Bitcoin.” “Sell a kidney if you must, but keep the Bitcoin.”

In February 2026, amid concerns that a prolonged Bitcoin downturn could force Strategy to liquidate holdings, Michael Saylor publicly stated that the company was "not going to be selling" and expected to be "buying Bitcoin every quarter forever."

“Never selling” was the immaculate narrative from Saylor. Bitcoin is pristine collateral. Bitcoin is superior capital. Bitcoin is the asset you never sell.

And now that narrative has been broken.