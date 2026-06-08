QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Harley Oien's avatar
Harley Oien
10h

Great Article QTR. It took NO effort to produce BTC via mining, manufacturing, refining except the senseless waste of electricity to generate a BTC out of "and undefined something". Block Chain was attached to BTC thin air nothing via "wallets" for banking of BTC. Block Chain is real, extremely useful and will become the "accounting system" of the future. So a real Block Chain has been heisted to foist a no substance BTC on gamblers and money launderers/criminal activities. Popcorn gains value by incorporating heat and air (butter helps) and becomes a real item, BTC is nothing (Block Chain makes it marketable). Madoff succeeded for a while. Good Luck Saylor.

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TheSovereignRevolution's avatar
TheSovereignRevolution
11h

But the laser eyes! We need the laser eyes to really cement the narrative.

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