QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jonathan.crowell33's avatar
jonathan.crowell33
2h

IPOs are Ponzi.

Reply
Share
Dewey Hildebrand's avatar
Dewey Hildebrand
9m

Private credit and venture capitalist bailouts imo. Good on S and P. Good article.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture