QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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WBev's avatar
WBev
3d

Thank God the Libertarians defeated the Nazis in WW2!

Oh, wait...

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Kirk the Captain's avatar
Kirk the Captain
3d

Always interesting that the Libertarians profess to hold a "high ground" from which judgement is issued. Yet they never hold the responsibility of leadership.

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