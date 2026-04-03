By Dr. Ron Paul, Liberty Report

“War is the health of the state.” That phrase, coined by Randolph Bourne, explains why opposition to war is a priority of many libertarians.



War allows governments to increase spending, taxes, and regulations in order to feed the war machine. Wars can justify measures that remain in place long after the wars end. An example of this is income tax withholding that was created to fund World War Two.



The use of war as a justification for increased interference in the market is reason enough for libertarians to oppose war. However, war also enables the government to violate liberty. During the Civil War, President Lincoln suspended habeas corpus, shut down newspapers, and instituted a military draft. The draft was also used in World Wars One and Two, as well as Korea and Vietnam. During World War One, Congress passed the Sedition Act, outlawing criticism of the government. Widespread violations of liberty are a hallmark of the ongoing “war on terror.” An infamous example of war being used to justify violations of liberty is the internment of Japanese Americans during World War Two.



Given this history, it is not surprising that the Iran War may lead to crackdowns on free speech. Following criticisms of the media’s coverage of the Iran War by President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr made a post on Twitter telling broadcast networks that the FCC has the power to revoke their broadcast licenses if they do not fulfill their responsibility to act in the “public interest.” This was clearly a threat to revoke the license of any broadcast network whose coverage of the war displeases the Trump administration.





Threatening to use the FCC’s power to shut down broadcast networks that the president dislikes is a blatant violation of the First Amendment by Chairman Carr. Chairman Carr may think that he can get a court to approve revoking a broadcaster’s license for its war coverage by claiming it is endangering national security. This would hardly be the first time the government used national security as an excuse to censor its critics.



Since the US is waging the Iran War in collaboration with Israel and the Trump Administration supports defining criticism of Israel as antisemitism, it is not out of the realm of possibility that opposition to the war will be labeled as antisemitic hate speech and be banned.



Thousands of American troops are being deployed to the Middle East. With no end to the war in sight and the US military taking on the task of ensuring oil tankers have safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the US military may soon need a major increase in troops. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has refused to rule out the possibility that President Trump may reinstate the draft.



The Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) makes implementing the draft easer then ever by automatically registering every 18-year-old man with the Selective Service. The draft assumes rights are gifts from government that can be revoked at the whim of government officials.



Violations of liberty come along with wars. Therefore, opposition to wars unrelated to the legitimate security needs of be country must be a priority for all who value liberty.

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