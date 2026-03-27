QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Rick's avatar
Rick
25m

The psychopathic Netanyahu, who funded embryonic Hamas so that there would never be a Palestinian State, and who has been screeching about the boogey man Iran for 40 years, has sent the world into a cataclysm disaster. His lapdog, Zion Don, willingly followed his master’s dog whistle. Now we have a massive pile of shit plopped on us, once again. For what? For AIPAC campaign donations.

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Bill Petersen's avatar
Bill Petersen
4m

His faith in experts is is unfortunate in light of the now obvious facts , exposed by the war, that Iran was building an arsenal if increasingly sophisticated and longer range misfires, along with progress towards building the bomb. Such capabilities in the hands of lunatics who have preached death America for decades was unacceptable. Trump is not the first to recognize the problem. Every president since Carter said leaders in Congress as well spoke about the threat. It was politics that let it fester and grow. Trump said enough. Imagine this intervention has the result Reagan’s polities towards Russia that ended the Cold War.

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