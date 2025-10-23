QTR’s Fringe Finance

Eduardo Peña
11h

Having already seen this movie before, the Fed will, out of thin air, with a few key strokes create whatever amount of funds they deem necessary to ensure all the financial gears keep turning smoothly. In the end it will be a nothing burger. In the end it won't matter til it matters. What's a couple hundred billion here or there in a 38T deficit?

Allan Richard Wasem
11h

It's "amusing" - in a macabre kind of way - that investors are exercised by these "how many angels can dance on the head of a pin" discussions when the clear answer is: "as many as the fed wishes to 'print' at any particular moment". You see - there are no "reserves" - it's all "paper" and electrons. There's no "there" there. The fed will debase the actual transactional "value" of the dollar to whatever extent necessary to continue to support the Deep State in the style to which it's become accustomed. There is absolutely no question about this - just look at the M2 and M3 measurements.

The fed's now and future policy prescription: INFLATE OR DIE.

