QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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lymond's avatar
lymond
3h

I'm so old I remember when it was the "One Penny Plan".

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Marcus the Roman's avatar
Marcus the Roman
4h

I am Marcus, a baker of Rome. I have watched emperors debase the denarius, senators promise restraint, and the mob demand its grain regardless. Senator Paul's plan has the virtue of simplicity, which I admire. A six percent cut, across the board, year after year. Noble in conception.

But I have seen this before—and the numbers betray it immediately. In your republic, roughly two thirds of all spending is what your scholars call “mandatory,” items such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the interest on your accumulated debts. These are not subject to congressional discretion. They flow automatically by law, and the interest cannot be negotiated with your creditors at all. A senator cannot write a letter to a bondholder offering six percent less.

So when the Six Penny Plan says “across the board,” it does not mean across the board. It means six percent of the one-third that remains—the military, the agencies, the discretionary programs. To balance the budget, cutting only that slice would require reductions so severe as to be politically impossible. The math does not work without touching the mandatory programs, and touching the mandatory programs requires a different bill entirely—one that no senator who wishes to remain a senator will introduce.

Rome had its own untouchable obligations—the grain dole, the legions' pay, the public games. We called them sacred. And when revenues fell short, we did not cut them. We simply put less silver in the denarius.

I wrote about this at length in my book, Bread, Circuses, and Worthless Paper. The parallels are not comforting.

The Six Penny Plan is admirable. But admirable plans that cannot touch two-thirds of the problem are not plans. They are circus performances.

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