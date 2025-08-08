QTR With Dan Ferris: The Game Is Rigged & Everyone's Lying. Still.

I just sat down with Dan Ferris on Stansberry’s Investor Hour for one of the most honest, wide-ranging interviews I’ve done in a while. Before this conversation hits the wider world, I wanted to make it available first to you — my paid subscribers. It pulls from years of experience, harsh lessons, and truths that don’t get spoken on CNBC or passed around in TikTok trading rooms.

We covered the usual suspects — market cycles, investor psychology, the shifting winds of risk — but also dug into the deeper stuff: the deception that runs through the financial system, the human weakness behind many of its worst moments, and what it's really like to operate with a short seller's mindset in a long-only world that punishes dissent.

There’s no fluff here. I wasn’t trying to be polite. I was trying to be real.

Because if there’s anything I’ve learned after more than a decade in the markets, especially in the short world, it’s that the truth doesn’t sell — but it saves you if you're willing to look at it.