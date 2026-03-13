In a conversation with Adam Taggart on Thoughtful Money last week, I laid out why I think markets still look far better on the surface than they actually are underneath. We covered:

Private credit stress and the risk of a broader credit event

Why markets look stronger on the surface than they are underneath

Whether stocks are still “pornographically overvalued”

How QE and Fed intervention may have permanently changed valuation norms

The role of passive flows, options activity, and money printing in propping up markets

Concerns about commercial real estate and regional bank exposure

Whether the Iran war and oil spike are real market threats or temporary noise

Why I’m positioned more defensively in sectors like energy, utilities, and staples

Specific areas of opportunity including nuclear, oil and gas, cybersecurity, psychedelics, and precious metals

Why AI and software may be overbuilt, oversold, or misunderstood depending on the company

My main point was that while indexes remain elevated and valuations are still historically stretched, there are major pockets of fragility building beneath the surface, especially in private credit. I said I believe we’re on the doorstep of a credit event, with more and more private credit funds facing redemptions, gating withdrawals, and finally being forced to confront marks that many investors should have questioned long ago.