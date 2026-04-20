Donald Trump just did something that would have sounded borderline impossible a couple of years ago: he signed an executive order aimed at accelerating research and access to psychedelic therapies, backing it with $50 million in federal funding and directing regulators to remove barriers that have long kept this entire category stuck on the sidelines.

This has been a key prediction in my thesis for psychedelic stocks that I’ve laid out over time. First, in January 2025, calling the psychedelic names “stocks to watch” for the year. Then, in July 2025, urging patience in these positions:

Then again naming psychedelic names to my “stocks to watch” for 2026 and even going so far as to name the sector my “best idea” for 2026:

Today I’ll discuss what, for me, remains the most prudent way to get and keep long-term exposure to the sector, and where I think things go after this morning’s rally.