QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mike
2h

I think liquidity is one of..if not the singular most important cornerstones of Gold of gold ownership. Its universal and global, instantaneous bid/ask spread assures one a ready market when or if necessary.

As for its price reflection I fall back to the friction argument. All of the energy, labor, time and money spent to manufacture and produce that ingot is now permanently contained in it and thereby it's value, in price terms, permanently sustained at some level.

This nation has absolutely no appetite or political ability to sustain a long drawn out military campaign financed by a Fed Govt and Fed so unhinged from reality and so bereft with corruption. There is little to no support out there for shipping trillions more of our nations wealth into neutral seaside EU block nations in never ending, dollar laundering schemes. We all see the scam now.

When I hold that ingot. None of that shit matters.

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