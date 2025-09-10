It’s starting to feel like the nation is entering a new epoch. What that means, I couldn’t tell you, but it sure as hell feels like something massive is in the air.

No sooner did the ink dry on my piece this week lamenting the horrific death of Iryna Zarutska, than Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Kirk has built a reputation as one of the most influential conservative voices of his generation, founding Turning Point USA and growing it into a national movement that empowers young people to engage in civic life. He has consistently advanced his views through peaceful debate.

The video and images of the shooting — which I won’t share — appeared to show him being shot in the neck. If the images I saw were real, it’s difficult to believe he survived, though I hold out hope for him and and his beautiful family.

Kirk was in Utah for his American Comeback Tour, which has faced student protests.

His spokesperson confirmed: “Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University. Condition unknown.” Video showed Kirk being shot as he addressed the crowd under a white tent, after which people shouted, “Run, run, run!”

In a campus-wide alert, the university said: “A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now.”

The suspect is in custody, but has not been identified. On X, Vice President J.D. Vance wrote: “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father.” Senator Mike Lee added: “I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.

First, it was the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Then it was a string of school shootings by transgender students. Then came the murder of Iryna Zarutska. And today, it has sadly become what appears to be another tragedy involving a beloved right-wing political figure, who even people on the left like Bill Maher came to respect and appreciate.

The one constant in all of these tragic events is people who cannot control their emotions. There are those who can argue the merits of facts, ideologies, and truth — and then there are those who simply can’t accept the possibility they might be wrong.

For these people, it’s an outright “does not compute” error: the idea never gets in, it never processes. And when such people feel cornered in their own minds, they lash out instead of having a rational, calm discussion.

The man who attempted to assassinate President Trump was mentally ill. The recent transgender school shooter was mentally ill. The man who stabbed Zarutska to death was mentally ill.

And I’m willing to say the man who fired shots at Charlie Kirk today was also likely mentally ill.

It’s one thing to say we have a mental illness epidemic in this country. It’s another to ask why. Why do so many feel as though the world is ending and that violence is their only option — they must resort to violence, today?

It’s hard to ask that question without looking at the role of the mainstream media machine, which continues to divide people with identity politics. Much like climate alarmists, the media thrives on relentless fearmongering and divisiveness. You can draw a straight line from that environment to the mindset of people who believe they are victims, are incapable of critical thinking and are happy to have someone tell them what to do and will believe them blindly.

This couldn’t have been clearer than in MSNBC’s reporting of the shooting, where someone speculated it might have been celebratory gunfire. MSNBC said the shooting could have “been a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk was shot from about 200 yards away, according to a Spokeswoman for Utah Valley University. Yeah, “celebratory gunfire”. Sure.

We’ve seen the media cover for Joe Biden, demonize effective medicines during COVID, ignore Iryna Zarutska’s death — and now they will spin today’s events in whatever way serves them and their deeply rooted political bias.

They’ll offer anything but the likely truth: mentally ill people on the left side of the aisle cannot control themselves. Don’t believe me? Here’s a video compilation of them celebrating Kirk being shot just moments after it took place.

Sadly, I feel politically the same way I feel about the financial world — things are reaching a fever pitch where they can no longer be ignored. In the world of finance, I know what that means: debt jubilee, a return to the gold standard, and the like. But when it comes to the political world and the nation’s response to what has taken place over the last few days — especially while the country debates the merits of policing in places like Washington, D.C. — I truly don’t know what comes next.

I pray that the solutions are peaceful and that cooler heads prevail. But sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the path we are heading down.

For now, I’ll try not to look ahead too far and just pray for Charlie Kirk and his beautiful family, and hope you’ll do the same.

