By Peter Schiff, Schiff Gold

On last week’s episode of The Peter Schiff Show, Peter lays out why recent market headlines—everything from the government shutdown to the wobble in crypto—point back to one theme: more easy money and bad policy. He connects the dots between Washington’s spending, tariff-driven price pressure, and risky mortgage fixes.

He starts by flipping the common narrative about the government shutdown and gold, and explains why reopening the government actually tends to be bullish for bullion because business-as-usual in Washington means more spending and money creation, not less:

Now a lot of people might have thought intuitively, well wouldn’t that be bad for gold? I mean, wasn’t gold going up because the government shutdown was bad for the economy, it was creating uncertainty and that was benefiting gold, and so that once that uncertainty was behind us, once the government reopened and that was good for the economy, that would hurt gold. That’s what a lot of people might have thought, but the opposite happened because the government reopening isn’t bad for gold; it’s the government staying open that’s bad for gold, because when the government is open it’s doing bad stuff.

From there he contrasts gold’s stability with the volatility in crypto, warning that the country leading in crypto exposure stands to suffer the most when that bubble deflates—and that those losses will be another tailwind for gold as malinvestment unwinds:

I also want to juxtapose what’s happening in gold and silver right now to what’s happening in crypto and Bitcoin and the whole crypto industry. … Soon we’re gonna be the laughing stock of the world; the last thing you want to be is number one in crypto because the crypto bubble is deflating and there’s a lot more air that’s gonna come out of this thing. The country that leads in crypto is the country that’s got the most to lose when the bubble pops, so because we’re the leader in crypto we’re gonna be the leader in economic damage done from the bursting of this bubble.

Peter then shifts to housing policy and the push to rework Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, warning of the legal and economic contradictions in promising an implicit government guarantee while trying to privatize these government-sponsored entities:

Another of the Trump trades was the GSEs Fannie and Freddie, and a lot of people loaded up on shares. … The problem with the plan to privatize Fannie and Freddie was you couldn’t do it with a government guarantee because before they went bankrupt there was no government guarantee; the government went out of its way to warn everybody who bought Fannie and Freddie guaranteed debt that there was no government guarantee. Now Donald Trump stated that he wants to bring them public but revive the implicit guarantee; he says I want to bring them public with an implicit guarantee, but you can’t do that—the government can’t state yes we have an implicit guarantee because then that’s explicit.

He argues the obvious market-friendly fix—make homes cheaper by increasing supply—gets ignored while tariffs on lumber and on steel make building materials more expensive, an example of policies that contradict their own stated goals of affordability:

One thing the federal government could do is get rid of the tariffs on lumber and on steel—these are things that you need to build houses and Trump has made those things more expensive—so you can’t complain about the high cost of homes when you are pursuing policies that increase the cost of building homes. … If Donald Trump understands that he can lower coffee prices by lowering coffee tariffs, that means he knows that his tariffs are raising prices, and so obviously if tariffs are raising coffee prices then tariffs are raising home prices because you need steel and you need lumber to build these houses.

Finally, Peter warns that making mortgages fully portable or assumable—the policy some politicians endorse to help homeowners—would lock in low rates, discourage turnover, and force banks into a squeeze that looks like more easy credit and ultimately more inflation, again a setup that benefits gold and silver as the currency weakens:

If the Trump administration does this and transforms all these mortgages and makes them assumable and portable, they may never get repaid; all of them are gonna be there until maturity. … All of this is great for gold and silver because what is all this? Easy money, lower lax lending standards—this is all gonna be more inflation, it’s gonna lead to more quantitative easing, money printing, a weaker dollar; all of this is bullish for gold and silver.

Record High Debt = Record Gold Price

James Hickman from Schiff Soverign wrote that last week, Barrick Mining Corporation—one of the world’s largest and most established gold producers—just reported its third quarter earnings — and it was an absolute blowout.

The company reported third quarter profit of $1.3 billion, nearly triple last year’s Q3 earnings. And for the first nine months of 2025, Earnings per Share is up a whopping 132% over the same period last year. Free Cash Flow is up an astonishing 176%.

The company further announced that they’re raising the dividend by 25% and expanding the company’s share buyback authorization by an additional $500 million, after already repurchasing $1 billion worth of shares under the prior program.

And what’s perhaps even more striking is that these record profits were based on an average gold price of $3,200. This means that the company’s Q4 earnings (which we’re nearly halfway through) should be MUCH higher given that gold has averaged $4,041 so far this quarter.

Our readers won’t be surprised to hear any of this; we’ve been saying for the past few years that gold was going to go much higher— specifically because foreign governments and central banks have been buying gold by the metric ton to diversify their strategic reserves away from the US dollar.

This trend isn’t going away.

Between the government shutdown fiasco, the rising $38+ trillion US national debt (up $500 BILLION just in the last six weeks), extreme political dysfunction in Congress and the courts, etc., foreign governments and central banks are continuing to literally buy tons of gold, even at record high prices.

We also wrote that gold companies (including miners like Barrick) would benefit substantially from rising gold prices.

So, just as we predicted, Barrick (among other gold miners) is raking in record profits, and its stock price has doubled this year alone— outpacing gains from Oracle, Nvidia, Palantir, and pretty much every major large cap company in the market.

But here’s what’s really amazing— despite such stellar performance, many of these gold companies are still cheap.

Barrick stock, for example, is near its all-time high. Yet the company is still valued at less than NINE times forward earnings— and that’s assuming gold doesn’t go up further from here.

(And even if the gold price tanks, Barrick will still be a profitable, dividend-paying, modestly valued business. Remember, Barrick’s record profits are based on $3,400 gold!)

Smaller gold companies— the ones that we focus on in our premium investment research— are even cheaper.

One of the gold miners we’ve featured is already up 4x this year. Yet it still trades at just 3.5 times forward earnings. The company is extremely shareholder-friendly and has a pristine balance sheet with zero net debt. Oh, and did I mention they pay a substantial dividend?

The gold price could collapse to less than $3,000 and this company would still be wildly profitable.

Could that happen? It’s possible. Even during the 1970s when gold rose from $35 to $850, gold suffered a major pullback in 1975. The pullback was temporary, and gold rose over 8x from there.

That’s because the fundamentals driving gold’s rise during the 1970s hadn’t really changed.

After Richard Nixon formally ended the Bretton Woods system in August 1971, foreign governments and central banks rapidly began selling their US dollars for gold.

As the decade progressed, foreigners became increasingly concerned about US deficits, government dysfunction (Watergate in 1973), global instability, waning US power, and more.

And despite a brief pullback in gold prices, this trend continued until the early 1980s, when the election of Ronald Reagan restored confidence in America’s might and fiscal discipline. It was only at that point that gold prices started to fall.

This same trend is unfolding today, and it’s not hard to understand: the record high US national debt = record high gold price.

Foreign governments and central banks remain deeply concerned about America’s fiscal condition, and gold is one of the few assets available for them to diversify their US dollar holdings. Just like in the 1970s, we expect this trend to continue until Congress proves that it can act like grownups and be fiscally responsible.

In the meantime, we anticipate gold— and gold companies— to continue to perform very well. Again, many are posting record profits yet are still insanely undervalued. We do not expect this anomaly to last.

Risk-Off Rotation In Markets: Tech & Crypto Decline, Gold & Silver Shine

It was a wild week for precious metals last week: despite violent intraday swings, gold still closed up ~2.2% around $4,080 and silver up ~4.7% above $50—with silver briefly tagging $54+ overnight. The key: $4,000 is acting as gold’s new floor (just like $3,000 became the new $2,000), and $50 is emerging as support for silver. Meanwhile, risk is coming off across markets: NASDAQ down ~4–5%, Treasuries selling (yields up), and crypto cracked back below 100K. Capital is rotating toward real safe havens and cash-generating miners.

In his wrap up this weekend, Peter looks at: Asian session buying vs U.S. session selling, why the biggest drops happen late-week, how Fed indecision + sticky inflation support metals, and why policy gimmicks (tariff “dividends,” selective tariff cuts, attacks on producers, mortgage backstops) are bullish for gold in the real world. I also cover gap-up risk into Sunday night/Monday, and why the miners’ earnings torque is still being mispriced.

