QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Tim's avatar
Tim
31m

These debates have been done to death by now. Schiff engages in them for publicity, same reason half his tweets are about bitcoin. Good engagement.

Tokenized gold still has the problem of: trust and centralization - why hold a promise to a bearer asset when you can hold the real thing, which goes back to golds other problems - portability, verifiability, divisibility, etc.

Regarding intrinsic value, monetary premium is a large portion of golds value, if gold were to reprice to its industrial and cosmetic use, price would be significantly lower.

Anyway, I guess just buy both.

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