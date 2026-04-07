A recent debate between Peter Schiff and Saifedean Ammous, which took place in February at a Tether conference, is, in my view, essential viewing for anyone seriously interested in the gold versus Bitcoin discussion.

Even though it’s already a few months old, I only came across it a few hours ago, and has stood out as one of the best debates on the topics, by the two more important people representing their respective camps. That’s why I’m publishing this recap and the video, because the debate cuts through years of noise and gets to the core disagreements that actually matter.

From what I could tell, once it got going, the debate seemed to hinge on a fundamental question that often gets obscured in discussions about Bitcoin, the difference between price and value. While Ammous presented Bitcoin as a superior monetary technology, Schiff consistently reframed the conversation around first principles, arguing that without value, no amount of technological sophistication matters. Schiff doesn’t see Bitcoin as a commodity and argues it has a price, but not value.

Bitcoin, Schiff said, is “tokenized nothing,” whereas gold, especially in the form of tokenized gold, is “tokenized something.” He pushed the analogy further, comparing Bitcoin to “an image of a hamburger” that cannot actually be eaten, underscoring his view that digital representation without substance is not equivalent to real value. His central claim was that gold represents something real, while Bitcoin represents nothing. Gold, he argued, derives value from its physical properties, industrial uses, and thousands of years of human demand. Bitcoin, by contrast, has no non-speculative use case. According to Schiff, this distinction is decisive, because assets with real-world utility have a natural floor under their value, whereas purely speculative assets do not.

Ammous attempted to counter this by invoking the concept of subjective value, arguing that all value, whether in gold, Bitcoin, or any other good, is ultimately based on human perception. He emphasized Bitcoin’s engineered scarcity, its fixed supply, and its advantages in transferring value across space and time. In his telling, Bitcoin improves upon gold by being easier to move, harder to confiscate, and more resistant to inflation. He also leaned heavily on Bitcoin’s monetary policy, particularly its halving cycles and supply cap, as evidence of its superiority, even arguing that Bitcoin’s low issuance means far less new demand is required to sustain its price compared to gold’s annual production.

However, this is where Ammous’ argument began to weaken. By focusing almost entirely on supply mechanics and subjective valuation, he failed to adequately address Schiff’s core challenge, why Bitcoin should have value independent of speculative demand. Why choose Bitcoin over tokenized gold?

Schiff repeatedly returned to this point, arguing that Bitcoin’s demand is entirely contingent on the belief that its price will rise. “If people stop believing the price is going to go up,” he warned, “then nobody wants it.” In contrast, gold is continuously demanded for reasons unrelated to its price trajectory, whether in industry, jewelry, or central bank reserves.

This gap in reasoning highlights a classic investing principle often associated with Warren Buffett: price is what you pay, value is what you get. Ammous treated Bitcoin’s rising price as evidence of its value, while Schiff insisted on separating the two. An asset can have a high price and still lack intrinsic value if that price is driven purely by speculation. Schiff reinforced this distinction bluntly, Bitcoin “has a price, but it doesn’t have value.”

Another area where Schiff gained the upper hand was in addressing competition and durability. He pointed out that Bitcoin, as a man-made digital construct, can be replicated or improved upon, and already faces competition from thousands of other cryptocurrencies. Gold, on the other hand, cannot be created or replaced. Its scarcity is not dependent on code or consensus, but on physical reality. Ammous did not convincingly rebut this, instead returning to Bitcoin’s existing network effects without addressing the long-term risk of technological displacement.

Perhaps Schiff’s most effective move was offering tokenized gold as an alternative. By combining gold’s intrinsic value with blockchain-based transferability, he argued that one can achieve the benefits Bitcoin promises without sacrificing real asset backing. He emphasized that with tokenized gold, “you don’t have to transfer the gold… you just transfer the ownership” instantly and at low cost. This directly undercut Ammous’ claim that Bitcoin’s advantages are unique. If gold can be digitized and transacted globally, then Bitcoin’s primary use case becomes far less compelling.

By the closing statements, the contrast between the two positions was clear. Ammous emphasized Bitcoin’s growth potential and transformative upside, framing it as a revolutionary technology still in the process of monetization. Schiff, meanwhile, grounded his conclusion in economic reality, gold preserves value because it is valuable in itself, while Bitcoin’s value depends entirely on continued belief. Strip away that belief, and nothing remains. He even went so far as to argue that if all Bitcoin were owned by a single person, “it would have no value whatsoever,” whereas owning all the gold in the world would represent immense real wealth.

In the end, to me it appeared Schiff won the debate decisively because he never lost sight of the central issue. While Ammous argued about how Bitcoin works, Schiff argued about what Bitcoin is, and whether it deserves to be considered money at all. By forcing the discussion back to the distinction between price and value, Schiff exposed the fragility of Bitcoin’s case and reinforced the enduring strength of gold.

Ammous was also forced to admit that if Bitcoin returned to $15,000 from this point he’d sell and reconsider his entire these on the digital asset. So much for ‘diamond hands’, right?

I think it’s important to acknowledge that Schiff is not rejecting technology, he is refining its use. There is clearly a role for blockchain-based systems in improving how assets are transferred and settled, and Schiff is sharp enough to recognize that. His argument is not anti-innovation, it is anti-empty innovation. By pairing blockchain efficiency with a real underlying asset through tokenized gold, he effectively adopts the strongest aspects of Bitcoin’s technology while discarding its weakest premise.

This is precisely why Ammous struggles to break through that argument, once you accept that blockchain can enhance money without replacing underlying value, Bitcoin’s core justification becomes far less compelling.

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