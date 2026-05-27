QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Dsubscriber's avatar
Dsubscriber
7h

More scholarly junk is trashed than you can imagine. See also RetractionWatch.com.

His idea sounds good but the spoiled egotistical brats of academia won't play nicely. It decays into social media for the highly credentialed. Can't imagine a civil pursuit of truth on anything related to climate or covid or evolution. Nor economics.

A moderator? That will turn out like facebook community standards with its shadowy enforcers and dubious due process. Combined with the vindictiveness of a Tenure Committee.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
6h

I think you have been far to kind to the people who have been guilty of 'cooking the books'. They have no right to call themselves scientists. If they are teaching, they should be fired. By itself, that would do much to resolve the issue.

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