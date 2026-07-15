PayPal shares surged about 16% on Wednesday after reports that Stripe and private equity firm Advent International have teamed up to make a $53.4 billion acquisition offer for the payments giant. The reported all-cash proposal values PayPal at $60.50 per share, roughly a 28% premium to Tuesday’s close, and immediately reignited speculation that one of the market’s most overlooked large-cap value stocks could become the center of a bidding war.

According to CNBC, the offer was submitted earlier this month and includes roughly $50 billion of committed financing. Stripe, Advent and their partners are expected to contribute approximately $17 billion of equity. PayPal’s board is reportedly expected to meet as soon as July 20 to discuss the proposal. The company has not publicly responded, and all parties have declined to comment.

None of this came as much of a surprise to readers here.

I’ve been pounding the table on PayPal for what feels like forever. While much of the market dismissed it as yesterday’s fintech story, I continued arguing that investors were pricing one of the world’s largest payments franchises as though permanent decline was inevitable. Just two weeks ago, when someone asked me to name companies I actually liked at current prices, PayPal was one of only two names I immediately mentioned.

At the time I wrote:

“PayPal remains one of my favorite value ideas because the market continues to price it as though its best days are permanently behind it.”

I also pointed out that at roughly 8x forward earnings, investors weren’t paying for perfection.

“At 8x earnings, investors don’t need perfection. They simply need PayPal to remain a highly profitable payments business that can stabilize operations and continue generating significant free cash flow. That’s a fairly low bar.”

I also reminded readers that takeover interest had never been far away:

“I’m never buying a stock because I expect an acquisition, but companies with recognizable brands, massive user bases, and single-digit earnings multiples naturally attract attention.”

I referred to PayPal as one of my favorite buyout candidates alongside another value name I’ve discussed extensively.

Adding even more intrigue this morning, Michael Burry weighed in after the offer surfaced, arguing that the reported bid is simply too low. Burry wrote that PayPal remains well below intrinsic value and suggested this is merely an opening bid rather than the final outcome.

“$60.50 is just too low. I am not selling, and I believe it is only an opening bid.”

If he’s right, today’s headlines may be only the first chapter.

So should investors hold out for a higher bid? And if another bid comes, who do I think could make it?