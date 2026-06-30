QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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themusicologist's avatar
themusicologist
13h

First the ‘market’ has to be created before it can be exploited. As far as I’m aware there wasn’t a (big enough) market for weight loss drugs 40 years ago?

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Carl's avatar
Carl
7h

One still-underappreciated consequence of the Ozempic boom is its impact on the protein market. People taking Ozempic are often advised to increase their protein intake to help preserve muscle mass during weight loss.

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