One Tech Stock I'm Hell Bent On Avoiding
Sometimes, something just doesn't smell right. To me, this is one of those instances.
Please read my full disclaimer at the bottom of this post and on my “About” page.
A new tech stock is up nearly 200% over the last couple months — a run that has garnered it a lot of attention from newsmedia and analysts. But I look at this name and all I can think is I see a number of reasons to avoid this company — and maybe even the companies it does business with — at all costs.