QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
5h

The people that put these policies together don't buy gas or shop for groceries.

Their ivory tower protects them.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

The government inflation numbers are a one-size-fits-all approach that is a dismal failure. Every consumer in the country actually experiences a different inflation rate according the goods and services they consume. Inflation should be measured from a base point...the first time you get a job or become a regular consumer. That will be different for every consumer.

Say you spend $50,000 as a consumer for the year. The next year, those same goods and service cost $53,000. 6% inflation right? You could adjust your consumption down to $48,000 perhaps and not be much affected by the "inflation" booger man. This might work for a while but eventually the Fed's constant destruction of the value of a dollar will catch up to you.

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