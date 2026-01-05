Here’s a name that wasn’t included in my 26 Stocks I’m Watching for 2026, but one that I’m watching nonetheless. This investment idea was originally highlighted by my friend, and my old boss, Maj Soueidan, the best and most obsessive micro-cap investor I personally know. Maj’s Substack is here.

This is an energy infrastructure company with growing exposure to data center construction, accelerating operations in the Middle East and EMEA region, and a run-rate price-to-earnings multiple of roughly 10, supported by a solid balance sheet.