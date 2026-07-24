If you’re wondering how the AI bubble may have overextended itself, whether we’re in a bubble and how it could all possibly unravel, today I bring you a “must watch” interview with answers from the person in markets I arguably respect the most.

There are very few people left on financial television and in the financial world whose opinions I genuinely value. In an era where much of financial media has become little more than momentum-chasing, cheerleading, and, well, whatever the fuck this is…

…there is occasionally content that I feel is “can’t miss”.